Detroit Zoo welcomes giraffe calf from 5-year-old Zara

By WXYZ Staff

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo said it welcomed a new giraffe calf last month, and things are going well!

According to the Zoo, 5-year-old Zara had the male calf on May 31, and officials say it was an easy delivery for both Zara and the calf.

However, zoo officials said the newborn was slightly underweight and also had difficulty nursing. While Zara has been dedicated and protective, the zoo said the act of nursing looked like it gave her discomfort, and the calf did not receive the critical nutrients he needed for his first 12 hours of life.

The zoo’s animal care and vet teams stepped in to provide 24/7 observation and care, and worked with experts to explore ways of making Zara more comfortable.

Now, two weeks after his birth, the zoo said the calf is nursing several times a day and gaining weight at a healthy and appropriate rate.

Still, the animal care team is keeping an eye on the mom and calf through cameras in their habitat.

“We have every reason to believe the calf is now off to a healthy start and will meet important developmental milestones. His survival is a testament to the expertise and hard work of our animal care and veterinary teams. Because of them, Zara can nurse, bond with her calf and enjoy being a first-time mom,” the zoo said on Facebook.

Other giraffes at the zoo have seen the new addition and physical introductions will begin soon. The zoo said they will update people on when they can come and see the new calf.

