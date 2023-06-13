Driver arrested after hitting pedestrian and parked cars in Gold Coast
CHICAGO (WBBM) — One person was critically injured after being hit by a car in Gold Coast.
Just before 7 p.m., Chicago police said a 40-year-old man was crossing Chestnut Street near Michigan Avenue when he was hit by a car.
Police said the driver took off and hit multiple other cars before stopping in River North.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with a head injury.
The driver was arrested.
