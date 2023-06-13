Local libraries increase protective measures for kids as parental concerns rise

By Morgan Mathis

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Idaho stands on the precipice of content restrictions in public libraries. The state of Idaho was just one vote away from implementing a bill that would have forced libraries to require parents to accompany their kids during library visits until they’re 18.

Recently, the Idaho Falls Public Library introduced different types of library cards in response to HB 314. With revised versions of the bill in the works, rural libraries in eastern Idaho are also preparing for what seems like the inevitable.

Michelle Tolman is the director of four libraries in the area – Iona, Swan Valley, Ammon and Westside. She is relieved the bill didn’t pass.

“I know the intent was to keep porn out of the hands of kids, but (the bill) would have really hurt libraries,” Tolman explains. “(Requiring them to come with a parent) would limit their interest in the library and opportunities to come.”

Cami Dodson is the director of the Sugar-Salem Community Library. She and her staff have been working with parents to make sure their children are protected from accessing harmful content. The library allows family cards in which parents can set parameters on what can and cannot be checked out by minors. Those parameters pop up for librarians to see when kids check out books.

“A few months back, we had a concerned parent that brought a list, so we talked it through with her,” says Dodson. “We didn’t have a lot of the books on her list, and the ones we did were in the adult section. Then we told her how to get in and check her account at all times, and if she wanted extra parameters on her account, we told her how to do that.”

Other measures have been put in place as well. Dodson says they’ve updated their inventory to reflect the needs of the community. Books now have labels that may require extra parental attention.

“There are a few other things that if the bill ever did go through we would enact, but right now those are on hold,” Dodson says.

Similar changes are in effect at the Aberdeen library.

Tolman hopes the accommodations they have will help parents feel at ease without restricting older teens who may have extended permission from their parents.

“We love our families that come in; we love our patrons. It’s their tax money. We want to make sure we are meeting the needs of everybody and that the library collection reflects the values and interests of our community,” she says.

Stephanie Adamson, Aberdeen’s library director, echoes a similar sentiment.

New data from the American Library Association reveals a growing trend in content restriction attempts on library books and resources within the last year. According to the report, there were 1,269 demands to censor materials in 2022. That’s the highest number recorded since ALA began compiling data over two decades ago. Forty-one percent of the challenges were aimed at materials available in public libraries.

“I have met with some of these parent groups, and I have also done trainings in Washington to groups that are against any kind of censorship,” explained Tolman. “I’m really trying to learn from everyone’s perspective so that I can make an informed decision and share that information with my library board.”

The increasing number of parental concerns prompted her to organize an event at McCowin Park in Ammon. It revolves around the Parental Bill of Rights introduced by State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield. It’s goal is to promote transparency between parents, schools and libraries over what their children are accessing.

The event is happening on July 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tolman is encouraging the community to attend.

“I think it is so essential for us to have the first amendment – to be able to talk openly with each other,” says Tolman. “Not villainizing each other, but ‘how can we serve you? How can we help your needs and these other people’s needs?’ We’re looking for solutions.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.