RivCo Board of Supervisors approves summer-long anti-fentanyl ad campaign

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a summer-long public awareness campaign about the dangers of fentanyl use.

CEO Jeff Van Wagen proposed the $275,000 media contract with 3 Olives Media, who will also handle a campaign about illegal fireworks use in Riverside County.

According to District Attorney Mike Hestrin, there were 503 confirmed fatal fentanyl deaths in 2022 compared to the 200 deaths the previous year.

Brooke Federico, the Executive Office Public Information Officer for Riverside County, says that the county’s Faces of Fentanyl campaign received a considerable amount of engagement last year.

Federico believes that the approved public awareness campaigns will further Riverside County’s mission to warn residents about the dangers of fentanyl use.

Now that the three-month contract has been approved, the pre-shot public service announcements will be aired via social media, local radio stations and cable television.

The ads will be available in English and Spanish.

For more information, watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.