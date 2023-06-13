Skip to Content
News

RivCo Board of Supervisors approves summer-long anti-fentanyl ad campaign

KESQ
KESQ
KESQ
By
today at 12:26 PM
Published 12:25 PM

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a summer-long public awareness campaign about the dangers of fentanyl use.  

CEO Jeff Van Wagen proposed the $275,000 media contract with 3 Olives Media, who will also handle a campaign about illegal fireworks use in Riverside County. 

According to District Attorney Mike Hestrin, there were 503 confirmed fatal fentanyl deaths in 2022 compared to the 200 deaths the previous year. 

Brooke Federico, the Executive Office Public Information Officer for Riverside County, says that the county’s Faces of Fentanyl campaign received a considerable amount of engagement last year. 

Federico believes that the approved public awareness campaigns will further Riverside County’s mission to warn residents about the dangers of fentanyl use. 

Now that the three-month contract has been approved, the pre-shot public service announcements will be aired via social media, local radio stations and cable television. 

The ads will be available in English and Spanish. 

For more information, watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content