Trump arrives at Miami court for historic appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents

MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami to formally surrender to authorities ahead of his court appearance on charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump’s motorcade arrived Tuesday afternoon at the federal courthouse shortly before he’s scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge, a stunning moment in American history days after he became the first former president charged with federal crimes. It’s the second criminal case Trump is facing as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. Once inside the courthouse, Trump was formally booked.

By ERIC TUCKER, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.