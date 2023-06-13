Vanna White reacts to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Pat Sajak retirement news

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Vanna White still can’t believe she’s made it through nearly 41 seasons of “Wheel of Fortune” with her co-host Pat Sajak, who announced Monday that his time on the show is officially coming to an end.

“When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?” White wrote on her Twitter on Tuesday, adding “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come.”

White concluded her tribute to Sajak by saying, “Cheers to you, @patsajak!”

Sajak announced Monday that he’ll be spinning the wheel for the last time next year in a statement posted to Twitter, saying, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!),” he added.

While there has been no indication of who may replace Sajak, Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television – the studio that produces “Wheel” – told CNN in a statement that Sajak will “continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting.”

Serving as the co-host of the Emmy-winning game show for 40 years, Sajak and White stand as two of the longest-serving hosts of any television program in the game show category.

White made no mention on Tuesday of what her future at “Wheel” looks like amid Sajak’s impending retirement.

The star has turned the letters on the game board as contestants attempt to solve word puzzles on “Wheel” for over 7,000 episodes, providing banter with Sajak along the way while never wearing the same outfit twice (well, except for that one time).

