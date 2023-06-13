Warrensville Hts H.S. marching band gives special front yard concert to woman in hospice

By AJ Smith

Click here for updates on this story

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WEWS) — A woman in hospice at home received a special performance on her lawn by the Warrensville Heights High School marching band.

The 66-year-old woman, who doesn’t want to be named, was given two weeks to live on June 6. She also happens to be the aunt of the band director and Director of Student Wellness and Innovation programs for Warrensville Heights City Schools, Donshon Wilson.

When the band students learned they had the chance to do the lawn performance, they quickly agreed. So after performing at the Rock the Block Parade on Larchmere Sunday afternoon, they went to the woman’s house to spread joy.

The band performed three songs during the lawn performance that was well received by Wilson’s aunt. Wilson is hopeful that it encouraged his aunt to continue to “fight the fight.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.