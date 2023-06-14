Drug syndicate hid meth in Canadian maple syrup, canola oil bound for Down Under, authorities say

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A drug syndicate that tried to smuggle tons of methamphetamine from Canada to Australia and New Zealand by hiding it in shipments of maple syrup and canola oil has had its ruse busted, authorities say. Authorities from the three nations say they worked together for more than five months to unravel the elaborate scheme that was worth billions of dollars. Authorities in New Zealand and Australia say they’ve made a dozen arrests and expect more to come, while Canadian authorities said they are still investigating the case and aren’t yet providing all the details.

