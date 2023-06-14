Grand jury votes to indict Marine who held homeless man in fatal chokehold on NYC subway

By John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Daniel Penny, the retired US Marine who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the New York City subway, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

Penny was indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges.

Penny surrendered to police last month to face a second-degree manslaughter charge. He has since been out on bond.

Penny held Neely, a homeless man and street artist, in a chokehold on the subway train May 1 after Neely began shouting at passengers that he was hungry and thirsty and didn’t care if he died. Penny forced 30-year-old Neely to the train floor and restrained him in a chokehold until he stopped breathing. A medical examiner ruled Neely’s death a homicide.

