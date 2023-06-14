Miriam Margolyes poses nude for British Vogue

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — A number of the UK’s most prominent LGBTQ+ actors, musicians, politicians and athletes have opened up about their experiences with gender identity and sexuality for the latest issue of British Vogue.

In celebration of Pride month, which runs from June 1 until June 30 in the UK, the magazine interviewed a range of “LGBTQ+ pioneers” — from the first gay couple to get married in the UK in 2014 to the oldest person to undergo gender reassignment surgery at 81 — as well as famous faces including Janelle Monáe, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma D’Arcy and Rina Sawayama on their journeys of self-discovery and acceptance.

Actor Bella Ramsey, the youngest of those featured, expanded on their experience coming out as non-binary earlier this year. “I’ve fought that word for so long,” they said. “I didn’t want people to think I was just trying to be trendy. But it’s a very succinct way to describe to people who I am.”

The 19-year-old actor spoke highly of the affirming environment on-set of HBO’s post-apocalyptic series “The Last of Us,” in which they starred earlier this year. “The costume supervisor would put several different undergarments in my room: a regular bra, a binder, a sports bra. She’d say, ‘You just pick whatever is most comfortable for you today,’” Ramsey said. “There was never anyone pressuring me.” Binders are often used by trans or gender non-conforming individuals looking to reduce the external appearance of breast tissue.

In a separate interview with Vogue, 82-year-old Miriam Margolyes, who is perhaps best known for her role as Professor Pomona Sprout in the Harry Potter film series, reflected on the challenges she faced coming out as a lesbian in 1966, a time when homosexuality was still illegal in the UK. “I never had any shame about being gay or anything really. I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me. I couldn’t be criminal,” she said. Her Jewish parents, according to the interview, were less accepting — reportedly forcing Margolyes to swear on the Torah that she would stop having sex with women.

Still, the actor, who posed nude for the magazine, said she remained proud of her identity and her community. “I think gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional, we are a group slightly apart,” she said.

“It gives us an edge. We’re good artists, we’re good musicians. And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything.”

