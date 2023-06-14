MLB-leading Rays snap A’s 7-game winning streak with 5-3 victory

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Josh Lowe singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland 5-3 on Wednesday night to snap the Athletics’ winning streak at seven games.

Christian Bethancourt, Manuel Margot and Yandy Díaz also drove in runs for the MLB-best Rays (49-22). Tampa Bay is the only team in the majors that has yet to lose three games in a row this season. The Rays have lost back-to-back games seven times.

The A’s lost on the night they cleared a major hurdle for their planned relocation to Las Vegas after the Nevada Legislature gave final approval to public funding for a portion of a proposed $1.5 billion stadium. The deal still needs the governor’s signature and approval from MLB, but both are anticipated.

JJ Bleday homered for Oakland (19-51), which remained percentage points ahead of Kansas City to avoid the worst record in the majors.

A night after drawing a season-high crowd of 27,759 as part of a “ reverse boycott,” the A’s announced an attendance of 7,055 on Wednesday.

Bethancourt put Tampa Bay ahead in the second inning with a sacrifice fly.

Bleday responded with a three-run homer off Tyler Glasnow in the bottom of the second, his fourth of the year.

Glasnow (2-0) allowed three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Margot and Díaz had RBI doubles in the fifth to tie the game at 3. Lowe followed with an RBI single to regain the lead.

Luis Medina (1-6) gave up four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one.

Oakland loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, but Aledmys Díaz grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Margot scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to make it 5-3. Yandy Díaz added an RBI single in the ninth.

Jason Adam recorded the final three outs for his 11th save in 15 chances.

RUNNING WILD

Oakland rookie outfielder Esteury Ruiz stole two bases to give him 33 for the season, the most in the majors. His 33 steals are tied with Rickey Henderson for the second-most by an A’s rookie, behind only Mitchell Page, who swiped 42 bags in 1977.

ROSTER MOVES

The Rays reinstated RHP Zach Littell (right shoulder fatigue) from the 15-day injured list and optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Triple-A Durham.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Pete Fairbanks (left hip inflammation) joined the team in Oakland and could be reinstated from the 15-day IL as soon as Thursday.

Athletics: OF Ramón Laureano felt some stiffness in his left hand following a head-first slide into third base during Tuesday’s win, but he was available off the bench. “Nothing of concern going forward,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Taj Bradley (4-3, 4.19 ERA) was scheduled to start Thursday against RHP Paul Blackburn (0-0, 3.60) in the series finale.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports