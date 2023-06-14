Orphan hit by alleged drunk driver in Santa Monica, loses one leg and may lose the other

By LESLEY MARIN

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA MONICA, California (KCAL) — Doctors are trying their best to save an 18-year-old’s last remaining leg after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver earlier this month.

Gelvy Ortiz, a West Adams High School student was waiting at a bus stop near Wilshire Boulevard and 26th Street on June 2. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, he was sitting on a bench when drunk driving suspect John Edward Alevizos, 35, jumped the curb and crashed into the Ortiz.

Alevizos was charged with felony driving while under the influence.

Doctors were forced to amputate the 18-year-old’s left leg. Gelvy and his two brothers are all orphans from Guatemala. They all came to the United States with the hope of achieving the American Dream.

Gelvy’s oldest brother, David, said he can’t work right now since he spends every day in the hospital caring for his little brother. Without work, their rent, bills and medical costs have stacked up. In dire need of help, the brothers set up a GoFundMe for Gelvy.

David said he’s sad but hopeful to recover with his brothers by his side.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.