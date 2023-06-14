PGA Tour says commissioner Jay Monahan is recuperating from a medical situation

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has been relieved of day-to-day duties while he recuperates from a medical situation, the organization announced Tuesday.

“Jay Monahan informed the PGA TOUR Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation,” a joint statement from the PGA Tour and Monahan read.

“The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. During Jay’s absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA TOUR, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA TOUR with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity.”

No further information was shared but the Tour said it would provide further updates “as appropriate.”

Last week, Monahan, 53, and the PGA Tour sent shockwaves through the golfing world after announcing a partnership with the European-based DP World Tour and LIV Golf, unifying the trio under a new, yet-to-be-named, commercial entity and consequently ending a feud that has dogged the men’s professional game for the past year.

The announcement led to the US Senate opening an investigation into the proposed merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s owners – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – on Monday.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal issued both organizations with letters in his role as chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The letters detail the causes for concern and subsequently request documentation relating to the new agreement and how it came to be formed, as well as records “referring” to the dispute between the organizations prior to the proposed partnership.

CNN’s Matt Foster contributed to reporting.