Security camera captures unusual break-in technique along Fleur Drive

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Burglars are targeting some Des Moines businesses with an unusual break-in technique, and one of the thieves was caught on camera.

Mayalu Coffee shop owner Deep Paudel got the shock of his life Monday morning. Shortly after midnight, someone took apart the outside hinges on his door, walked into his shop, and stole $500.

“The hinges were out, and the door was cracked open like that,” Paudel said. “They have the guts to do that on a busy traffic road like this, I was surprised,” he added.

Paudel was even more surprised by what his security cameras recorded. The thief appears to be a masked woman. Footage shows her moving quickly, coming in the door and heading straight for the cash box. After grabbing the money, she runs for the back door. The entire robbery was over in seconds.

“And surprisingly, they knew where the money was,” Paudel said.

Other similar robberies have happened at the Airport Plaza strip mall along Fleur Drive.

Another burglar hit the Dave’s Hair Care salon next door, dismantling the outside door hinges in a similar matter

“The hinges on the other side popped open and the hinges were on the floor,” salon owner Dave VanderEcken said.

VanderEcken had the same experience as Paudel. He said the thief went right to the money.

“And of course, all the money was gone, and I walked in and found it just like this,” VanderEcken said as he showed KCCI his cash drawer.

The salon has new security cameras and alarm system. The coffee shop will have new alarm system too. Both have new burglar-proof door hinges.

Both Paudel and VanderEcken have similar message for the thieves.

“I was just upset. So many emotions. Yes, I was sad because I lost money. But at the same time, why don’t you just get a job,” Paudel said.

“Just be nice to everybody. Get a job like everybody else. We’re not here to support you. We work hard for what we get, and we want to keep it ourselves,” VanderEcken said.

They also urge other business owners to check their hinges, especially if they are on the outside of the door.

Des Moines police are investigating the break-ins.

