Shreveport man accused of burglary, stabbing dog

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Multiple charges have been filed against a Shreveport man for allegedly going into a hotel room and stabbing another man’s dog.

Kenneth Joshua, 50, was arrested late Friday night after Shreveport police found him near a hotel in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive. The victim said a man, later identified as Joshua, went into his hotel room and stabbed his dog.

Joshua was no longer at the scene when officers got there. So, they were circulating the area when the victim called to say Joshua had returned.

Joshua was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated assault and burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He was also wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

The status of the dog that was stabbed is unknown, police said.

