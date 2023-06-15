De Brazza monkey born at the Milwaukee County Zoo

By Julia Marshall

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) — The Milwaukee County Zoo experienced a first over the weekend. For the first time in zoo history, a De Brazza monkey was born!

The zoo said Holly, 6, had a smooth birth on June 10, delivering her baby in front of the public! The baby’s gender and weight have not been identified as of Thursday, because the zoo said Holly is very attentive and protective of her baby. Zookeepers are avoiding getting too involved unless there’s cause for concern.

The zoo said De Brazza babies are typically three pounds at birth, but the baby born is actually quite large. The baby will be named after zookeepers can identify its sex.

If you’re a monkey lover, you are in luck. The De Brazza monkeys are viewable in the indoor habitat each day. The zoo said visitors will likely see the baby clinging on to Holly for the first month, before starting to explore on its own.

The monkeys will begin using their outdoor yard on June 18, so zoogoers will have to look through the rear glass windows of the indoor habitat to see them.

According to a news release, De Brazza monkeys live in trees and are native to Central Africa. They’re a very distinctive species with white facial hair that resembles a beard. The zoo said they typically have a white belly, speckled grayish coat, and black extremities.

The baby’s parents, Holly and 4-year-old Hugo arrived at the zoo last year in hopes of becoming the Milwaukee County Zoo’s first breeding pair of De Brazza monkeys.

