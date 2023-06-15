Dead dog hangs in front of Albuquerque home

By John Cardinale

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Cliff Scannell enjoys playing with his dogs in his front yard.

“Over 30 years we’ve lived here,” Scannell said.

Scannell lives on Valley High Street SW in Albuquerque.

“It’s been nice and peaceful. We haven’t had any troubles,” he said.

The neighborhood that is normally quiet, however, was taken aback by what one neighbor put on display.

“It’s the sickest thing I’ve ever seen. I can’t believe it. I want to go down there and cut it down. You know, it’s terrible,” Scannell said.

A couple houses over from Scannell is a dog hanging in a front yard. Next to the dog is a poster explaining the dog was the victim of a hit-and-run.

So, we called the owner of the home, who explained to KOAT why the dog was hanging.

“She has a lot to say. People don’t listen. They’re extremists. They’re more concerned about prosecuting me than they are the guy who did the hit-and-run,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner went on to tell KOAT the dog will be hanging up as long as it can legally stay there.

Other neighbors in the neighborhood who did not want to go on camera told us the hanging dog triggered PTSD from war and needs to be taken down.

We asked Scannell what he thinks about the situation.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I can’t even think what it is. That’s beyond anything I’ve ever seen is hanging a dog up like that. I don’t know,” he said.

We reached out to BCSO and animal control.

According to animal control, they were at the home and asked the homeowner to take the dog down.

They tell us if the dog is not removed by Wednesday, a warrant will be served to remove it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.