Dog found shot inside bag in Davie dumpster, investigation underway

DAVIE, Florida (WSVN) — In a shocking discovery, a dog was found shot and left inside a bag dumped behind a repair shop in Davie, according to Davie Police.

The injured dog was found Sunday afternoon behind the Tires Plus located at 7520 W State Road 84.

She was quickly rushed to Broward Animal Care, where caring veterinarians examined her. Miraculously, the bullet passed through without hitting any major organs or arteries. The furry friend was lucky to escape more serious harm.

During an examination, veterinarians scanned the dog and hit the jackpot – they found a microchip.

The five-year-old dog was in fact registered with Humans and Animals United, an animal rescue group. The same group that had previously found her a loving home.

The Davie Police Department is actively investigating to track down the person responsible for this senseless act.

In the meantime, the rescue group wasted no time in getting the dog the help she needed. They whisked her away to Ferreira Animal Hospital, where veterinarians are working their magic to treat her.

The dog is currently receiving ongoing care at Ferreira Animal Hospital.

