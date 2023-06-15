DOJ expected to announce findings of review of Minneapolis Police Department after George Floyd murder

By Evan Perez and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Top Justice Department officials on Friday are expected to announce the findings of a two-year long investigation of the policing practices of the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, people briefed on the matter said.

The pattern or practice review followed the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s murder.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, along with US Attorney for the District of Minnesota Andrew Luger, will hold a news conference at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis.

The Justice Department declined to comment to CNN .

DOJ is not revealing details of the 11 a.m. ET news conference on what the department calls a “civil rights matter,” but top officials with the department’s civil rights division will be there along with the mayor and police chief of Minneapolis, as well as prosecutors with the US attorney’s office.

DOJ’s civil rights division launched an investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis in 2021, a year after Floyd was killed by Chauvin.

Floyd’s killing sparked national protests and calls for dramatic police reform. Chauvin – who kneeled on the neck and back of Floyd after he was handcuffed and lying on the ground – was convicted in 2021 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to more than 22 years.

The Justice Department said it would examine the police department’s policies, supervision and training as well as systems in place for accountability, including complaint intake, review and discipline. To do this, the department said it would not only look at the police department but also ask members of the public and community groups about their experiences with the police.

