Firebirds earn highest playoff attendance by one team in AHL history

The fans for the Coachella Valley Firebirds don't mess around. They are showing up loud and proud to support their favorite local hockey team; the numbers prove it.

The Firebirds are leading the pack in attendance within the American Hockey League. In their inaugural season, they have drawn 117,879 fans over 13 home games, making it the highest playoff attendance by a single team in league history.

The Firebirds have achieved four sellouts at the 10,087-seat Acrisure Arena, including the first two games of the Calder Cup Finals against Hershey.

The AHL has set a new postseason attendance record this spring, as nearly 500,000 fans have already flocked to games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

After 80 games, the playoff participants have collectively attracted 498,828 fans, marking the first time in league history that the half-million milestone will be surpassed in a single postseason. This year's average attendance of 6,235 per game ranks third-highest in the past 60 years, following the 2016 playoffs with 6,513 over 67 games and the 1964 playoffs with 6,794 over 17 games.

Several other teams have also reached notable attendance milestones. The Rochester Americans saw their largest crowd since 2005 when 10,746 fans packed the Blue Cross Arena on May 27. The Laval Rocket set a franchise record with 10,275 fans at Place Bell on April 19. Meanwhile, the Colorado Eagles sold out all 40 of their home games at the Budweiser Events Center this season, including their four playoff matches.

In the current Calder Cup Finals, the Coachella Valley Firebirds hold a one-game lead over Hershey. In the 2022-23 season, the AHL is on track to surpass 7 million fans in total attendance, combining regular season and playoff games, marking the third time in league history.