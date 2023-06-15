Jamie Foxx’s post about his new movie has everyone excited

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — While Jamie Foxx continues to recuperate from a “medical complication,” he still has new projects coming out.

The Oscar-winning actor has shared a trailer for his upcoming Netflix film, “They Cloned Tyrone.”

Foxx stars in the film alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. Their three characters stumble “onto the trail of a nefarious government experience conspiracy” in the fantasy comedy.

Boyega talked to Variety at a screening for the film at the American Black Film Festival this week and said Foxx was “incredibly generous to people, always high in energy, very positive” while working on the film.

“My lasting memory is him having the ability to read six pages of new dialogue and just say ‘Yeah, I’ve got it,’” Boyega recalled. “I’m like, ‘What? How’d you do that?’ That’s movie star stuff.”

On April 11, Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia, where he had been filming the Netflix movie, “Back in Action.”

His family has asked for privacy as he recovers from what his adult daughter Corinne Foxx refereed to as “medical complication.”

She attempted to stem speculation surrounding her father’s condition with a post on social media in May.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne Foxx wrote. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

The announcement was that she and her father will be hosting a new music-centric trivia game show, set to debut in 2024.

“They Cloned Tyrone” will premiere on Netflix next month.

