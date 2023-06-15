New mom shares how UMMC saved her and her baby’s lives

By Tommie Clark

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A Baltimore hospital is being recognized on the national stage for the quality of its maternity care.

The University of Maryland Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital NICU provides the highest intensity of care for the smallest and most critically-ill patients.

That includes new mom Kaitlyn Vecere and baby Charlotte. Now a healthy girl at 5 pounds, it’s hard to believe Charlotte wasn’t supposed to arrive for another two weeks. Vecere said she could tell something wasn’t right with her pregnancy.

“Turns out, I was actually suffering from a placental abruption, so my placenta was tearing away from my uterus, and that’s an emergency,” Vecere said.

After an emergency cesarean section, Charlotte was born on March 15 at just 25 weeks — weighing 1 pound. Since then, mom and daughter have been recovering at UMMC.

“We were very worried for the outcome, and then it’s just so rewarding to see her come down and respond to what we’re doing. She’s quite remarkable,” UMMC neonatologist Dr. Erin Schofield said.

The team at the hospital is quite remarkable, as well. UMMC was just nationally recognized as one of America’s top hospitals for maternity care by Newsweek. Vecere said because of the care she received, Charlotte is finally scheduled to go home Wednesday.

“It’s been a whirlwind of me apologizing to her. This is not how she wanted to come into the world. Everything from sadness to joy back to worry and just overflowing with all of the emotions, but mostly just gratitude for this place,” Vecere said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.