Prosecutors offer to drop 5 charges against Sam Bankman-Fried if judge sets second trial

By Kara Scannell, CNN

New York (CNN) — Federal prosecutors told a judge in a letter late Wednesday night that they would agree to drop five of the 13 criminal charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried if the court would set a second trial for those charges early next year.

The move comes as cryptocurrency entrepreneur Bankman-Fried won an initial step towards challenging those additional charges in the Bahamas earlier this week.

Bankman-Fried was originally indicted and extradited from the Caribbean nation on eight criminal charges for engaging in what prosecutors allege was one of the largest financial frauds in US history.

Under the extradition treaty with the Bahamas, the country signed off on the charges, but the US subsequently added five additional charges, including allegations that Bankman-Fried sought to bribe Chinese government officials. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A Bahamas court said Bankman-Fried could see a hearing to challenge the charges that followed his extradition. Prosecutors told the Judge Lewis Kaplan that the process could take months and may not be resolved before the October 2 trial date. They proposed that the judge sever those new charges and set them for trial early next year.

Bankman-Fried is due in court Thursday where his legal team is seeking to have other charges dismissed.

