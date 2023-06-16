CHP Training and Mentorship for Teenagers in Desert Hot Springs

Officer David Torres with the California Highway Patrol is hosting a week mentorship program at Desert Hot Springs High.

"The students involved in this program are participating in their free time and on their own accord," says Officer Torres. He is using this week to highlight all aspects of a career in law enforcement, specifically the CHP.

They are getting real experiences and all of the aspects of the job based on Officer Torres's point of view.

TOPICS of Discussion:

hiring process

on the job duties

public speaking

news interviews

teen distracted driving presentation.

This program is not open to the public. Friday is the last day of the program.