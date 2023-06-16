Skip to Content
Former Banks County firefighter dies saving two swimmers in Florida

Published 7:47 AM

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Banks County Fire is mourning after a former firefighter died in Florida.

Richie Alford saved two swimmers from a rip current off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida, but was unable to return to shore according to a Facebook post by the City of Monroe Fire Department.

Alford was a firefighter for several years before leaving the service about two years ago.

Banks County Fire said “Even though Ritchie had left [our] service we still feel he is part of our family” in a statement.

