Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signs Oakland Athletics stadium bill into law

(CNN) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed a bill establishing $380 million in public funding which will go towards the new stadium for Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas.

“I’m excited to officially sign SB1 this afternoon,” Lombardo said in a statement.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring the A’s to Nevada, and this legislation reflects months of negotiations between the team, the state, the county, and the league.

“Las Vegas’ position as a global sports destination is only growing, and Major League Baseball is another tremendous asset for the city.”

Despite pushback from its own fans, the Athletics on Thursday thanked Governor Lombardo for helping take “a significant step forward in securing a new home.”

“We are excited about Southern Nevada’s dynamic and vibrant professional sports scene, and we look forward to becoming a valued community member through jobs, economic development, and the quality of life and civic pride of a Major League Baseball team,” the Athletics said in a statement.

The team added that it will begin the process of applying for relocation.

On Wednesday, Nevada state legislature gave final approval of the stadium bill.

The Athletics reached a binding agreement with Bally’s Corporation, along with Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), to build a stadium on Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, Bally’s Corporation announced last month.

The new ballpark is expected to accommodate nearly 30,000 fans and bring in 2.5 million spectators annually, according to Bally’s.

A formal signing ceremony will be announced in Las Vegas in the coming weeks.

It comes after Oakland fans turned up en masse Tuesday night to protest the owner’s desire to relocate the MLB team.

Many of the 27,759 fans donned signs in opposition.

A common theme among the signs were fans urging the owners to “sell” the franchise. One sign was emblazoned with “sabotage,” while another issued a warning: “Vegas Beware.”

