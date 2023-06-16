One person dead after reported bear attack near Groom Creek in Prescott

By abc15.com staff

GROOM CREEK, Arizona (KNXV) — One person is reportedly dead after a bear attack in Yavapai County Friday morning.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred near Groom Creek in Prescott.

Preliminary information from officials says one person was killed in the attack, but further details around the details are not yet known.

The bear has also reportedly been killed, so authorities do not believe there is any further threat to the community.

