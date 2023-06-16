Taxi driver sentenced to 25 years for sexually assaulting passenger in Naperville

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NAPERVILLE, Illinois (WBBM) — A taxi driver will spend 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a female passenger in his cab.

Sandeep Arora was convicted on six counts for the assault in Naperville in July 2017.

Prosecutors say the victim left a Naperville establishment with a friend in the cab driven by Arora. After dropping off the other person, he drove away and sexually assaulted the victim – partially ripping off her clothes and leaving bruises and marks on her body. He did so a second time a short time later.

The victim was able to eventually free herself, run away, and call a friend for help.

Arora will need to serve over 19 years to be eligible for parole.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.