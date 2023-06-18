What is open on Juneteenth 2023?

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — More employers than ever are observing Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the US.

Almost 40% of US employers now provide Juneteenth as a paid holiday, a significant increase from just 9% two years ago, according to data from HR consulting firm Mercer.

Juneteenth is observed on June 19, a Monday this year. It became a federal holiday in 2021, after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

On June 19, 1865, Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger told enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, that they had been liberated — nearly three years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation to end slavery in the US. Communities throughout the United States have long celebrated the holiday, honoring Black culture.

Here is what’s open and closed on Juneteenth 2023.

Postal services

The United States Post Office will be closed and will not deliver mail on Monday.

However, UPS locations will be open, including its ground and express critical services. FedEx will also be operating as normal.

Financial services

Juneteenth is a banking holiday observed by the Federal Reserve. That means most major banks like Bank of America (BAC), Chase and Wells Fargo (CBEAX) will be closed. TD Bank, which remained open last Juneteenth, will also be closed on Monday.

As always, online banking services and ATMs will be available for use.

Wall Street

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will not be trading on Juneteenth.

Schools and government agencies

Federal offices and schools will also be closed on Juneteenth.

However, whether government or state employees in different places get a paid day off varies. At least 28 states will recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday for which state workers will receive a paid day off, according to a Pew Research analysis.

Retailers

Most major retailers and grocery stores will be open on Juneteenth. Walmart and Target, for example, will be open normal hours. It’s best to check if your local businesses and restaurants are also operating during normal hours for the holiday.

