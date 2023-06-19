3 police officers injured during domestic abuse investigation, suspect in custody

By Beau Bowman

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Three police officers were injured during a domestic abuse investigation Sunday, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Des Moines police say officers were called to the 7300 block of Southwest 15th Street around 12:30 Sunday afternoon after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Pierce Cruz, of Des Moines, was refusing to leave. When officers arrived, Cruz had left.

Police say around 1:18 p.m., Cruz returned and officers returned to the residence.

Police say around 1:32 p.m. they were arresting Cruz when he stabbed one officer in the thigh, kicked one officer in the face, and bit a third officer.

“All hell broke loose,” said Rob Harsh who lives just a few houses away.

Harsh and other neighbors watched as their street was flooded with squad cars and emergency vehicles.

They say it took almost a dozen police officers to detain Cruz.

“I got here and I seen probably about ten cops holding one guy down, face down on the ground,” said Cory Bagby.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the DMPD told KCCI that the injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Neighbors say it’s become more common for officers to be called to the house.

“I think Cruz just got out of jail a few days ago. Right back at it,” said Harsh.

According to the Polk County Jail’s website, Cruz had just bonded out on Wednesday.

Court documents show he had been arrested on June 3 at the same house on Southwest 15th Street.

In that incident, police charged the 23-year-old with domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts when police say he pulled away while being handcuffed, and Cruz and the arresting officer fell to the ground.

Police say Cruz is now back in custody. He is charged with violation of a no-contact order, two counts of willful injury and assault on a police officer.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They have not yet released the names of the officers who were injured.

