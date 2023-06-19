42,000 pounds of Johnsonville Beddar With Cheddar sausages recalled over possible contamination

By Michael Nam, CNN

New York (CNN) — Sausage company Johnsonville is voluntarily recalling more than 42,000 pounds of its “Beddar With Cheddar” sausages because of possible contamination.

The ready-to-eat pork links may include very thin black, fibrous strands of plastic, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Johnsonville noted that if the fibers are consumed, the USDA believes they likely pose a low risk of adverse health effects. But, the company said in a press release, “the safety of our consumer is our primary concern, which is why we’re issuing the recall.”

The USDA said it remains concerned that some of the recalled products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

“Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them,” the agency said. “This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The 14-oz. packages of Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage links were produced on January 26, 2023 and have the best by 07/11/2023 C35 code date along with an establishment number of EST 34224 on the front, lower right corner. The products shipped to retailers in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.

The USDA notes that consumers should either dispose of or return packages to their retail locations. At least one incident of the plastic threads being found in the sausage has been reported but otherwise there have been no illnesses or injuries, according to Johnsonville.

The recall is designated Class II level meaning “a potential health hazard situation in which there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from eating the food” per the USDA.

