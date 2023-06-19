Amateur golfer Gordon Sargent watches putt bounce out of hole in freak US Open incident

By George Ramsay and Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — American golfer Gordon Sargent was the victim of a freak incident at the US Open on Sunday as he watched his two-and-a-half-foot putt bounce out of the hole.

Sargent, who has just finished his sophomore year at Vanderbilt University, ended the tournament on four-over-par to claim low amateur honors – a medal awarded to the amateur with the best performance at the US Open.

His impressive one-under final round included a bizarre moment on the 18th when his seemingly perfect putt somehow ended outside the hole.

“I had like a two-and-a-half footer straight up the hill that hit the back of the hole and just bounced right back to me,” Sargent told reporters.

“Haven’t seen that happen in a while, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”

Tournament organizers later explained that the hole had been damaged by the group playing in front of the 20-year-old.

“A member of the group ahead inadvertently adjusted the hole liner when removing the flagstick,” the USGA said in a statement to CNN. “Unfortunately, we were not informed of any damage. It has since been adjusted back into place.”

Although the issue with the hole cost him a shot, Sargent still took low amateur honors by nine strokes at Los Angeles Country Club.

Having made his first appearance at the Masters earlier this year, the US Open was the first time that Sargent has made the cut at a major.

“I think it just gives you confidence and also kind of shows what you need to work on,” he said. “I know that [with] my good golf, I can compete with the best and just need to limit the mistakes a little bit.”

Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are among the past winners of the low amateur medal at the US Open.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.