Calder Cup Finals: Game 6 sold out. Watch live on FOX 11

The quest for the Calder Cup has returned to the desert for Game 6. A Coachella Valley Firebirds win would keep the championship push alive; a loss would end the historic inaugural season.

Monday night's game is sold out at Acrisure Arena. Fans can still watch live on FOX 11. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

News Channel 3's family of stations are broadcast partners of the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The stations have brought you live games and exclusive coverage throughout the season. Through this partnership, viewers in Coachella Valley have been able to watch every game in the Calder Cup series live on local broadcast stations.

Birds will look to bounce back at home Monday in Game 6. https://t.co/0WEFjXqxUp — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 18, 2023

CAN’T WAIT TO COME HOME TO THE BEST CROWD IN THE LEAGUE ❤️‍🔥 #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/CDSN16Hfoe — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 17, 2023

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur traveled to Hershey, Pennslyvania to cover Game 3, Game 4, and Game 5 of the series.

https://youtu.be/Uphi6t_ibho

The team returned to the Coachella Valley on Sunday, greeted by fans who waited for hours to show their appreciation for their favorite players.

https://youtu.be/cZK6aszqKlg

As the team battles the Hershey Bears, the Firebirds are calling for a boycott of chocolate through the end of the Calder Cup Finals. If you bring a Hershey bar to any of the Calder Cup Finals games at Acrisure Arena, you can trade it for a free pack of two-ounce Brandini toffee. The Hershey bars will be donated to FIND Food Bank.