Section 14 Survivors and Descendants to host Juneteenth rally

The Section 14 survivors and descendants are hosting a rally on Monday in honor of Juneteenth and to advocate for equality and inclusion in Palm Springs.

Rally organizers said the event is being held on Juneteenth as a way to celebrate the holiday and bring attention to the fight of those impacted by the destruction of Section 14 over 50 years ago.

“It only makes sense for Section 14 survivors and descendants to come together with allies throughout the Coachella Valley to recognize Juneteenth," explained Areva Martin, a civil rights attorney. "To celebrate African American history and to celebrate the progress that has been made in this country as it relates to racial justice and racial equity issues.”

There will be speakers from Democrats of the Desert, Stonewall Democrats, Brothers of the Desert, and Palm Springs Black History Committee.

The rally is going to be at Francis Stevens Park in Palm Springs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Areva Martin is the civil rights attorney representing the survivors and descendants. She said she is continuing negotiations with the City of Palm Springs to resolve the claims from those affected by the destruction of Section 14 without litigation. Martin said she is anticipating releasing a comprehensive proposal that will be presented to the City of Palm Springs by the end of June.