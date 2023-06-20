6-year-old Valley Mills boy dies weeks after lightning strike

By Doug Myers , Andrew Lamparski

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A 6-year-old Valley Mills boy who was holding hands with his father when struck by lightning has died, a post said Friday.

“Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05am today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong,” Stephanie Burris said on a GoFundMe page established for the family.

Grayson’s father Matthew Boggs was killed in the mid-May lighting strike.

The boy had been battling for his life at a Temple hospital.

The GoFundMe had raised over $82,615 as of Friday morning, according to the page.

