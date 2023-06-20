Crews find body of 17-year-old boy after Florida jet ski accident

By Chelsea Robinson

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a 17-year-old after a jet ski overturned in Lake Clinch.

It happened Sunday just before 8:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the Jet Ski, 17-year-old Jose Torres, made an abrupt turn, causing him and his passenger, 15-year-old Mekhi Guillaume, to be ejected into the water.

Guillaume was wearing a life vest and was able to swim back to the jet ski. He could not find Torres.

In the early morning hours of Monday, Torres’ body was found in about 20 feet of water. Officials believe he drowned.

Torres was a student at Ridge Technical College.

“Our hearts hurt today for this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Jose’s family and loved ones. This is a tragic accident and a stark reminder that life jackets save lives. Please, when out on the water, wear a life jacket. It could save your life,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

