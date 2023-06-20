Dr. Cornel West’s Presidential Candidacy: A Quest for Truth and Justice

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

June 8, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Political activist, author, and professor Dr. Cornel West has made a bold announcement by declaring his candidacy for the highest office in the nation, the President of the United States of America. Running as a third-party candidate for the People’s Party, Dr. West aims to elevate his lifelong pursuit of truth and justice.

In a campaign video posted on Twitter, Dr. West sat alone in a symmetrical, blurred-out room, donning his signature all-black suit, and shared his intentions to run for the presidency. He emphasized that his quest for truth and justice has been a lifelong endeavor, and the presidency is merely one vehicle to continue that pursuit.

In a nearly three-minute video, the 70-year-old outlined his vision to “reintroduce America to the best of itself.” His vision encompasses a better quality of life for all Americans, including guaranteed housing, healthcare, education, and living wages. His campaign will focus on six main platforms. Firstly, he aims to rebuild a true democracy, as he believes the current system has been deconstructed. Dr. West intends to combat government corruption by ending corporate lobbying and implementing congressional term limits. Under his economic revitalization pillar, he plans to forgive student debt, support unions, and curb inflation. Additionally, he proposes comprehensive healthcare for all through the Medicare for All initiative. He aims to redirect funds from wars to bring troops home, support veterans, disband NATO, ban nuclear weapons, and cease foreign aid. Dr. West also seeks to expand civil liberties, ensuring equal rights for all by restoring free speech, ending mass incarceration, protecting choice, and addressing concerns related to CBDCs (central bank digital currencies). Lastly, he prioritizes environmental protection through regenerative agriculture, addressing climate change, and investing in clean energy.

Dr. West intends to empower marginalized communities with the truth, as he believes no political party is currently willing to address important issues related to Wall Street, Ukraine, the Pentagon, or big tech.

On a personal note, Dr. West is a devoted follower of Jesus, an early riser, and a jazz enthusiast who abstains from breakfast. He is an accomplished individual, graduating magna cum laude from Harvard University in three years. He holds an M.A. and Ph.D. in philosophy from Princeton University. As the current Dietrich Bonhoeffer Chair at Union Theological Seminary, he teaches courses on philosophy of religion, African American critical thought, and other subjects. Previously, he served as the Professor of the Practice of Public Philosophy at Harvard University and was a Professor Emeritus at Princeton University. The highly sought out political activist is an author of 20 books. Dr. West is married to Arab political science professor Annahita Mahdavi and is the father of Dilan Zeytun West and Clinton West.

Dr. West’s candidacy is making waves in an already crowded presidential race, which includes notable figures such as Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Marianne Williamson for the Democrats, as well as Ron DeSantis, Larry Elder, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, Corey Stapleton, and Donald Trump for the Republicans.

In Dr. West’s own words, “You can’t lead the people if you don’t love people.” His lifelong mission is to pursue truth and justice as a testament of his love for America. However, the question remains: Is America ready to reciprocate that love and embrace him as its president?

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.