Grandmother wanted in toddler’s hit-and-run death at Jeffersonville motel

JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana (WLKY) — Police have identified the person accused of killing a toddler in a hit-and-run in Jeffersonville, and it’s that child’s grandmother.

Eleanor Campbell, 18 months old, was hit by a vehicle on June 16 outside Motel 6 on Hospitality Way.

Police said a driver was seen on security cameras running over the little girl and then leaving the scene.

WLKY spoke to the mother, Cheyenne Allen, on Sunday who said her boyfriend opened the door and the toddler darted outside. She said before she could stop her, Eleanor had made it to the parking lot and the driver sped away.

The Jeffersonville Police Department is now asking the community to be on the lookout for Lisa Tesch, 51. They said she is Eleanor’s grandmother. They are also looking for the vehicle they believe to be involved, a white Chevrolet Trailblazer, Kentucky plate A9Z280.

They said she should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or Dispatch Center at 812-283-6633.

