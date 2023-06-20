Officials: 13 mourners taken to hospital for heat-related symptoms after service for 5 crash victims

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Burnsville say that 13 mourners in total had to be taken to area hospitals due to heat-related symptoms sustained during Monday’s memorial ceremonies for five young women killed by a speeding driver in south Minneapolis late last week.

According to officials, the city fire department responded to reports of people displaying symptoms during a ceremony at the Garden of Eden Islamic Cemetery near Highway 13.

Paramedics there noted a number of mourners needing treatment. By the end of the evening, the 13 needing hospitalization were taken to seven different hospitals. Additionally, another eight needing assistance were treated on the scene, and not taken to the hospital.

Officials say that none of the patients were suffering life-threatening symptoms. Temperatures at the time of the funeral were in the 90-degree range.

The five crash victims were identified as Sabiriin Ali, 17; Sahra Gesaade, 20; Salma Abdikadir, 20; Sagal Hersi, 19; and Siham Adam, 19.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a driver going about 100 mph exiting Interstate 35W went through a red light and hit the vehicle carrying the women at the intersection of Second Avenue and Lake Street around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

That driver has been taken into custody and is expected to face charges shortly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.