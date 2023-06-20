Three young brothers killed in Clermont County loved fiercely with entire hearts, aunt says

By Karin Johnson

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — They were a pack. 3, 4 and 7 years old, the Doerman boys loved being little kids together.

They sometimes walked hand in hand, whether down to the water to fish or to catch a worm.

They were full of giggles, and their laughter was contagious.

On the baseball diamond, the oldest was a feisty left-hander but also a team player.

“I was just with them less than a day before on the field, having a great time. Encouraging his teammates,” said Dwayne Kuhn, the New Richmond Riverbats head coach.

Coaches said he did that often, like when one recently struck out.

“The 7-year-old came up to him during the game and said, ‘It’s OK, buddy. I struck out too. It’s no big deal. We all do it,’ and that’s just the kind of kid he was,” Kuhn said.

New Richmond coaches said at 4 years old, the middle guy was a gifted tee-ball player.

“I would often be the one throwing to him, because it’s still coach pitch, and just the seriousness of his eyes, he would nod, ‘I’m ready to go. Let’s go,'” said Brandon Allen, a New Richmond Lions assistant coach.

The boys’ aunt said that they’re beautiful and deserve to be proudly displayed. They loved fiercely and with their entire hearts, and they need to be seen for the blessings they were, the happy lives they lived.

The boys’ father, Chad Doerman, is accused of murdering his sons. He’s being held in the Clermont County jail on a $20 million cash bond. The case could get presented to a grand jury as early as this week.

The community has stepped up to help the boys’ mother and older sister, who survived the violence.

People can donate through a GoFundMe site the boys’ aunt organized.

A family friend also organized a GoFundMe.

The New Richmond Youth Sports Association is also collecting donations for the family.

