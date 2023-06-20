Woman falsely enrolled at 3 separate Boston high schools this past year

By Web staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A woman is currently being investigated by Boston Police for falsely enrolling as a student at three separate Boston Public schools this past year.

The woman, whose name has not been publicized yet, has been discharged and is being ordered to stay away from BPS facilities.

Superintendent of Boston Public Schools Mary Skipper wrote in a letter to the school community that the woman attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School, and English High School during the past year. She did so by allegedly “utilizing the student transfer process and enrolling under multiple pseudonyms.”

Skipper later added that last week a BPS staff member later found irregularities in the paperwork on file and the school immediately contact police. A police report states that they were contacted on June 14.

“While the investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing, school officials have not identified any incidents of harm to students or staff,” Skipper said. “At this time families of students who may have interacted with this individual are being contacted directly by school staff and investigators.”

As of Tuesday morning, Skipper and Boston Police have not specified how old the woman is.

