Injured Hiker Rescued after falling at Tahquitz Canyon in Palm Springs

Bianca Ventura
today at 11:43 AM
Story Update: The two calls were for the same person, same injury. Palm Springs Fire says the hiker was injured at the first fall of Tahquitz Canyon. The victim is a man in his 70s, who suffered an injury to his lower leg and was airlifted from the trail to safety. His condition is stable, sustained minor injuries.

Palm Springs Fire crews were called out to two separate hiker rescues early Wednesday morning. The first call came out around 9:30 a.m. from the Indian Canyons area. Crews were dispatched to help an injured hiker.

30 minutes later, crews were then called out to Tahquitz Canyon off Mesquite Avenue for another injured hiker rescue. Crews are still on scene at both locations.

We have a crew on scene, and will provide updates as we get them.

Rich Tarpening

