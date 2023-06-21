Arrowhead school board will vote on “safe space” sticker ban next month

By Gabriella Garza

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — This is the second time the policy committee has met to discuss the proposed policy change proposing a ban on rainbows and political signs, including “safe space” stickers.

“I think social justice issues should be at home between parents and children. What I teach my children might not be what others teach their children,” says Danica Clarkson, a parent for the policy change.

The stickers are meant to let students know the classroom is free of judgment.

“If the student population is telling you that they don’t feel safe and they want to know where they can go when they don’t feel safe, then that would directly affect their learning, and the board should listen to them,” says Val Wisniewski, community member against the policy change.

The committee is getting legal guidance on the proposal before moving forward.

“Displays, posting and curriculum items must support the district’s curriculum choices,” says Bob Butler, attorney for Arrowhead.

The issue was debated amongst school board members and administration as they tried to find a middle ground.

“I think personally that this is going to go forward, so I think the sooner, the better rip the Band-Aid off and whatever happens, happens,” said Amy Hemmer, school board member.

“If those safe space stickers were no longer to be in place…maybe not the way our student population wants the vote to go, but something that might help ease the situation,” said Adam Boldt, Director of Student Services.

A final decision was not reached during the meeting. However, they did decide to move the issue to the entire school board.

You can read the full draft policy here: htv-prod-media.s3.amazonaws.com/files/policy-335-displays-and-postings-in-student-environments-6491e1a9cbce3.pdf

The policy change will now go for a vote before the entire school board on July 12th.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.