LifeStream Blood Bank to kick off 11th annual 9 Cities Challenge

The 9 Cities Challenge is back again for another year, to help collect blood during the summer months when supply usually runs low.

The challenge is two months long and kicks off Friday, June 23 in the KESQ - News Channel 3 parking lot located at 31276 Dunham Way in Thousand Palms. A bloodmobile will be on the lot from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. collecting donations.

Donors will receive a limited edition 9 Cities bucket hat while supplies last.

The challenge includes Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, and Rancho Mirage.

LifeStream said, "This blood challenge is a way to direct a positive, meaningful focus of community energy toward assisting those who are the most vulnerable."

The bloodmobile will be at several locations in the next two months where people can donate. You can find a list of locations on the LifeStream website.

You can schedule an appointment for any of the locations by calling 800-879-4484.