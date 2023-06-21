Mother, daughter accused of assaulting 2-year-old in their care

By Karin Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

MASON, Ohio (WLWT) — A Mason mother and daughter are facing charges, accused of assaulting a 2-year-old girl who was in their care.

Lashawnda Walters, 50, and Grace Lewis, 21, of Thorngate Drive, are accused of beating the child after she soiled herself in March.

According to prosecutors, Walters is then accused of placing the child in scalding bath water, which led to her suffering third-degree burns.

Prosecutors said there were cameras inside the house and they captured some of the abuse.

Walters and Lewis were indicted on several counts Tuesday, including assault and endangering children.

Both women are scheduled to be arraigned in July.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.