New Hampshire man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Massachusetts restaurant

    MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man from Derry, New Hampshire, is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of murdering a woman in a Massachusetts restaurant.

Amanda Dabrowski, 31, was stabbed to death at O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 2019.

Her ex-boyfriend, Carlos Asencio, was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and assault.

His lawyers admitted Asencio killed Dabrowski, but they argued it was the result of a mental illness.

