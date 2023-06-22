7-foot-4 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama taken by the San Antonio Spurs with first pick of NBA Draft

By Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) — Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who some NBA commentators think could be a generational talent, was the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The past two times the five-time NBA champions have had the top pick, they also selected big men – David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997. Both had Hall of Fame careers and earned championship rings.

Unlike many players his size, Wembanyama is not a prototypical NBA center. While the 19-year-old can be dominant on defense, he is able to dribble the ball like a point guard and shoot from three-point range efficiently.

“It’s a tough league,” Wembanyama told draft broadcaster ESPN through tears after he was selected. “I going to try to learn as quick as possible because I want to win that ring.”

Wembanyama said he had dreamed so much of hearing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver call his name, he had to cry when the moment arrived.

The Charlotte Hornets selected forward Brandon Miller of the University of Alabama with the second pick.

Here is the rest of the first round, as of Thursday afternoon before the draft got underway:

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Orlando (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

15. Atlanta

16. Utah (from Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. Houston (from LA Clippers)

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn

23. Portland (from New York)

24. Sacramento

25. Memphis

26. Indiana (from Cleveland)

27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)

29. Indiana (from Boston)

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

