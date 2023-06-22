Baby bears play in tree while mama bear looks for food in South Carolina

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

TRAVELERS REST, South Carolina (WYFF) — It’s bear season and while it’s not uncommon to see bears in the Upstate part of South Carolina we love to see and show video when someone captures them on video.

The video above is no exception.

Chris Capps captured this video on Paris Mountain.

It shows two baby bears and a mama bear playing around in the trees.

The first part of the video shows two baby bears climbing down from a tree. You then see the two baby bears in different trees while mama bear appears to be looking for food in a trash bag at the base of the tree.

If you capture any bear video or any good video, make sure to share it with us by sending it in a Facebook message or uploading it here: wyff4.com/upload

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.