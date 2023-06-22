Houston grandmother accused of leaving 8-year-old granddaughter at Bush Airport

By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston-area grandmother was arrested after authorities said she left her granddaughter in a food area at an airport and boarded a plane to Honduras.

Euceda Letbia Maldonado, 51, has been charged with abandoning a child.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, Maldonado was caring for her 8-year-old granddaughter and “intentionally” left her at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Houston police said Maldonado left the 8-year-old in the food area at IAH and told her to wait until her parents arrived. After some time, witnesses noticed the girl was alone and afraid and reported it to the police.

When law enforcement arrived, Maldonado was found aboard an airplane that was getting ready to leave for Honduras.

Maldonado was taken into custody and charged. She has since posted a $200 bond, records show.

Texas law is vague on how old a child has to be before they can be left alone, but police say in this particular case, the grandmother should have gotten an airport worker to sit with the child since there was an “unreasonable risk of harm.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.