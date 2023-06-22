Red Rocks Amphitheater hail storm injures nearly 100 ahead of planned Louis Tomlinson concert

By Jennifer Gray and Tina Burnside, CNN

(CNN) — Nearly 100 people attending a planned concert Wednesday evening at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver were injured after being pelted with large hail during severe storms that moved across the area, the West Metro Fire Department said.

At least seven 7 people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said in a tweet. Up to 90 people were treated on scene, the department said. Injuries included cuts and broken bones, it said.

The National Weather Service office in Boulder issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday that included the amphitheatre. The weather service warned the storm was capable of producing winds up to 50 mph and golf-ball-sized hail.

As the storm approached, the weather service office tweeted this alert, even tagging the amphitheater that dangerous weather was imminent.

Earlier in the day, the Boulder weather service office warned that “We are still in the ‘loaded gun’ scenario of having tremendous instability,” which could lead to severe weather throughout the evening, it said.

The Storm Prediction Center warned of a level 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather for Red Rocks and a level 3 of 5 “enhanced risk” for the nearby Denver area.

The forecast said the area could experience damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes throughout the afternoon extending into the overnight hours. Six tornadoes were also reported across Colorado on Wednesday evening.

Former One Direction star scheduled to play

Musician Louis Tomlinson was scheduled to play at the Red Rocks concert.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!” the former One Direction star tweeted. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

The performance was postponed twice due to weather conditions, with the venue telling fans to take shelter in their cars before giving an “all clear” that brought fans back to the venue, only to finally postpone the show and tell fans to go home.

CNN has reached out to the city and county of Denver, which owns and operates Red Rocks Amphitheatre for comment.

At least 11 tornado reports were made Wednesday across the western and central US, including the six in Colorado, three in Texas, one in Wyoming and one in Nebraska, according to the prediction center.

Three people were killed in a northwestern Texas town after a tornado struck it Wednesday, an official said, as storms pummeled parts of the western and central US.

The tornado struck Matador, a town of a few hundred people roughly a 280-mile drive northwest of Dallas, Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Lubbock said.

